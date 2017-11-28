Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 26, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • MGMT “Little Dark Age”
  • Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Right or Don’t”
  • Joywave “Doubt”
  • Awolnation “Passion”
  • Masionair “Astronaut”
  • Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”
  • LCD Soundsystem “Tonight”
  • Queens of the Stone Age “Domesticated Animals”
  • Odesza “Line of Sight”
  • The Struts “One Night Only”
  • Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”
  • Moon Taxi “Two High”

