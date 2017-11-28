X96 I.P.O. | November 26, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- MGMT “Little Dark Age”
- Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Right or Don’t”
- Joywave “Doubt”
- Awolnation “Passion”
- Masionair “Astronaut”
- Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”
- LCD Soundsystem “Tonight”
- Queens of the Stone Age “Domesticated Animals”
- Odesza “Line of Sight”
- The Struts “One Night Only”
- Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”
- Moon Taxi “Two High”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.