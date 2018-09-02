Life

X96 I.P.O. | September 2, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Slothrust “Planetarium”
  • Barnes Courtney “99”
  • Kongos “Everything Must Go”
  • Half the Animal “Magic”
  • Muse “The Dark Side”
  • Luc “Glow”
  • Twenty One Pilots “My Blood”
  • Elle King “Shame”
  • The 1975 “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”
  • Bang Bang Romeo “Shame on You”
  • Robert DeLong “Revolutionary”
  • Metric “Dark Saturday”
  • Stars “One Day Left”

