X96 I.P.O. | September 2, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Slothrust “Planetarium”
- Barnes Courtney “99”
- Kongos “Everything Must Go”
- Half the Animal “Magic”
- Muse “The Dark Side”
- Luc “Glow”
- Twenty One Pilots “My Blood”
- Elle King “Shame”
- The 1975 “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”
- Bang Bang Romeo “Shame on You”
- Robert DeLong “Revolutionary”
- Metric “Dark Saturday”
- Stars “One Day Left”
