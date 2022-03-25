X96 Imagine Dragons Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Imagine Dragons to Rice Eccles Stadium with special guest Macklemore August 5th 2022! Listen all week long with Marci from 10-2, and Todd Nuke ’em from 2-6 to win your tickets!
Tickets go on sale 4/1 at Livenation.com!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Imagine Dragons at Rice Eccles Stadium 8/5/22. Between the dates of 3/25 and 4/1 2022 and between the hours of 10AM and 6PM a code will be announced on air during regular broadcasting hours to be texted to 33986. On or after 3/25/22 from these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $160 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.