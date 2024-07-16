X96 Limp Bizkit Fred Durst Singalong Contest

Ever dream of singing on stage with Fred Durst? Join X96 at Leatherheads Sports Grill August 9th from 8PM-10PM to sing your heart out on stage at Leatherheads!
The top voted performer will join Fred Durst for a singalong ON STAGE at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre August 18th! Must be 21+ to win.
PLUS the winner and three runners up will all receive tickets to the show!
It all takes place August 9th at Leatherheads Sports Grill – 12147 State Street in Draper!
Tickets for the show August 18th are on sale now at LIVENATION.COM!
There is always something going on at Leatherheads 7 days a week! Catch your favorite sports on one of our 25 TVs, After the game join us for Karaoke Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun, beer pong tournaments every Monday night, Texas Hold ’em tournaments every Tuesday, Breaking Bingo on Thursdays, and live music & DJs Saturday nights!
