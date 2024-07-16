X96 Limp Bizkit Fred Durst Singalong Contest

There is always something going on at Leatherheads 7 days a week! Catch your favorite sports on one of our 25 TVs, After the game join us for Karaoke Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun, beer pong tournaments every Monday night, Texas Hold ’em tournaments every Tuesday, Breaking Bingo on Thursdays, and live music & DJs Saturday nights!

Check us out on Facebook for upcoming events!

Leatherheads the place for Sports, Food & Fun 7 days a week!