Life X96 Lounge X | Blue October “King” By Corey O'Brien Posted on June 29, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Acoustic, blue october, justin furnstenfeld, Lounge X, LoungeX, musicnews Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you X96 Lounge X | Blue October “Into the Ocean” X96 Lounge X | Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy” Alice in Chains Announce a New Album is on the Way Comments