X96 Lounge X: Flora Cash

Join X96 for a special performance from Flora Cash this Tuesday, October 15th at 12:00 pm at Club 50 West. The event is free to attend, but space is limited and it’s first come first serve. Also, because 50 West is a bar, you must be at least 21 years old to attend this Lounge X. No alcohol will be served or sold.

After the performance and time permitting the band will take pictures with fans.

