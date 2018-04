Richie T was overwhelmed being able to speak to P-Nut and Nick Hexxum from 311 and Noodles from The Offspring. In his way, Richie T. gave them pointers about what they should when they play the Usana Amphitheatre on September 30th, 2018.

They weren’t having his suggestions, and instead, said they would be performing Naked.

Yes, Naked.

Don’t Believe me?! Listen.