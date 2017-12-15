X96 Meet the Bands | Alice Merton

Alice Merton signs with Mom + Pop Music! Her single “No Roots” has already captured an immense amount of attention with millions of global plays on Spotify and YouTube

I’ve got no roots, but my home was never on the ground.“One whole sentence seems to sum up the life of the English/Canadian singer and songwriter Alice Merton. Four countries and eleven moves later, she starts to take her first independant steps into the music industry.

Raised in Canada, finishing high school in Germany, then moving on to England with her family, Alice has gotten quite used to packing and unpacking boxes. With her debut single No Roots, she describes the life of having had many different homes, but comes to the realization that her home was never in one place.

At the age of five she started taking classical piano lessons, four years later she was introduced to vocal training. After spending many years being classically trained, Alice discovered the art of songwriting through one of her high school courses in Germany. She then went on to study songwriting and pursue her dream of becoming a professional singer/songwriter.