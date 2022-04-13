X96 Presents Andrew McMahon and Dashboard Confessional Text Giveaway

X96 Presents Andrew McMahon and Dashboard Confessional to the Complex this August 30th! Listen late nights to Nick Davis all week long to win tickets!
Buy your tickets when they go on sale 04/15 HERE
Getting his start in playing piano at just nine years old, Andrew McMahon has played many roles within the music sphere. After playing for Something Project and being done with his solo project, Jack’s Mannequin, Andrew McMahon adopted the surname of ‘in the Wilderness’ for his artist title ever since his release of his biggest hit “Cecilia and the Satellite”. If you’d like to see Andrew McMahon and Dashboard Confessional when they perform over at the Complex this August 30th, enter to win tickets by listening to Nick Davis all week long or click on the link above when tickets go on sale!