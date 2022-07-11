X96 Presents COIN Ticket Giveaway

X96 Presents COIN performing at The Great SaltAir this July 22nd! You can enter to win tickets by listening to Nick Davis in the evenings all week long!

Buy your tickets HERE

Forming in 2012, COIN has been a major player in the pop rock genre over the years. After releasing two initial albums, COIN found mainstream success in 2015 with their hit song “Run”. Since then, not losing momentum, COIN has made a name for themselves with their experimental performances and bringing a certain sound that doesn’t fit within the mold of what most would classify as ‘pop-punk’. To see COIN perform live at The Great Saltair this upcoming July 22nd, either listen to Corey O’Brien all week long for your text-to-win keyword for your chance to snag some tickets for free or click on the link above to purchase your tickets now!

X96 will be giving away tickets to COIN at The Great SaltAir for 07/22/2022. Between 07/11/22 and 07/15/22 and between the hours of 5am through 12pm during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. From these text entries or a random caller taken, on or after 07/15/22 up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $70 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

