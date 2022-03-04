X96 Presents Rise Against Ticket Giveaway

X96 presents Rise Against , live at The Complex this July 26th! You can enter to win tickets to show and potentially win the grand prize of a guitar signed by the band! Listen to Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em all week long to find out how to win!

X96 has been playing Rise Against songs for quite some time now, and the band has come a long way since the mainstream success of their initial song releases such as “Swing Life Away”. Nearly twenty years since their debut release of their first album, Rise Against are back with a brand new ninth studio-album titled Nowhere Generation. See them perform both new and old hits when they perform live over at The Complex this upcoming July 26th! For information on where to buy tickets, click on the link above!

X96 will be giving away tickets to see Rise Against perform at The Complex this July 26th of 2022. Between the dates of 3/7 and 3/18, between the hours of 6am and 7pm, a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. From these text entries, up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show, with grand prize winner receiving a guitar autographed by members of Rise Against. Prize value $100 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.