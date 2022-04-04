X96 Presents Rufus Du Sol Text Giveaway

X96 presents RUFUS DU SOL at the Maverick Center this October 13th! Win tickets to see the Australian-electronica group all week long by listening to Radio From Hell and Core O’Brien in the evenings before they even go on sale this Friday!

Adding their names to the many electronic psychedelic bands hailing from Australia, Rufus Du Sol has solidified their name in the sub-genre with the release of their new album Surrender. Combining their sound with heavy live-production visual elements, Rufus Du Sol are sure to bring an amazing show for anyone who loves house or dance music. For your chance to win tickets, listen to Radio From Hell and Corey O’Brien all week long!

X96 will be giving away tickets to RUFUS DU SOL at the Maverik Center for October 13th. Between the dates of 4/4 and 4/9 between the hours of 6AM – 10AM and 6PM-10PM during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986 or a winner will be selected from a pool of call-ins. From these text entries or call-ins, up to 30 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $130 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.