X96 Restaurant Directory

RESTAURANT DIRECTORY
X96 wants to let you know that MANY of the local restaurants are still open and have changed things up to help you get food easier and safer! Below is a whole list of some of ours and your favorite places in Utah that are still up and running! Lets show some love to our local restaurants!
MAKE SURE TO SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL LIST!
KEEP SCROLLING DOWN FOR MORE!
KEEP SCROLLING DOWN FOR MORE!
KEEP SCROLLING DOWN FOR MORE!
KEEP SCROLLING DOWN FOR MORE!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.