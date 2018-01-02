X96 Top 50 of 2017

The Definitive List

Sure, a lot went on this year and with the news beating us into submission daily, music was the best possible distraction one could hope for in 2017. There were downs(losing Chester Bennington) and ups (LCD Soundsystem’s return). Some really amazing concerts came through: a 3-hour Foo Fighters’ show, Muse, Green Day wowed as always, The Shins at Ogden Twilight, and so many more.

So, based on airplay, local record sales, and requests, here is X96’s list for the top 50 songs of 2017.

1. Imagine Dragons “Believer”



2. Coldplay & Chainsmokers “Something Just Like This”



3. Linkin Park “One More Light”



4. Dreamers “Sweet Disaster”



5. Blink-182 “She’s Out Of Her Mind”



6. Thirty Seconds To Mars “Walk On Water”



7. Imagine Dragons “Thunder”



8. Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”



9. Rise Against “The Violence”



10. Foo Fighters “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”



11. Bastille “Blame”



12. The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”



13. New Politics “One Of Us”



14. Weezer “Feels Like Summer”



15. Bleachers “Don’t Take The Money”



16. The Killers “The Man”



17. Cold War Kids “Love Is Mystical”



18. The Aces “Stuck”



19. Lumineers “Cleopatra”



20. Alice Merton “No Roots”



21. Lorde “Perfect Places”



22. Catfish And The Bottlemen “7”



23. Sir Sly “High”



24. Muse “Dig Down”



25. Beck “Up All Night”



26. Walk The Moon “One Foot”



27. Cage The Elephant “Cold Cold Cold”



28. Vance Joy “Lay It On Me”



29. Foo Fighters “Run”



30. Rag’n’bone Man “Human”



31. U2 “You’re The Best Thing About Me”



32. Missio “Middle Fingers”



33. Lorde “Green Light”



34. Twenty One Pilots “Heavydirtysoul”



35. The Struts “One Night Only”



36. Saint Motel “Move”



37. X Ambassadors “Ahead Of Myself”



38. Depeche Mode “Where’s The Revolution”



39. K. Flay “Blood In The Cut”



40. Fall Out Boy “Champion”



41. Phoenix “J-Boy”



42. Arcade Fire “Everything Now”



43. Neon Trees “Feel Good”



44. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Modern Day Cain”



45. Lord Huron “Night We Met”



46. Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”



47. Lcd Soundsystem “Call The Police”



48. Foster The People “Doing It For The Money”



49. Sleeping With Sirens “Legends”



50. Green Day “Revolution Radio”

