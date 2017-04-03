The X96 Big Ass Show (A.K.A. BASH) has been a staple of “Summertime in Utah” for over two decades. As we began to look into what this year’s show would hold, our plans quickly outgrew the single concert BASH model. So… for our 22nd year, we are very proud to announce the X96 TOYOTA BASH CONCERT SERIES! Check out the line-up below.

DIRTY HEADS & SOJA – July 6th @ The Gallivan Center

with special guests The Green and RDGLDGRN

Tickets available at ReggaeRiseUp.com

Join X96 at Poplar Street Pub on Thursday, July 6th for a FREE Lounge X with DIRTY HEADS!

POPLAR STREET PUB – 242 South 200 West in SLC (21+)

Space is very limited to attend this acoustic with DIRTY HEADS, so arrive early!

Music starts at Noon. Must be 21+ to attend.

The X96 Toyota BASH CONCERT SERIES is powered by Verizon, Coca-cola, Bad Apple, and Bud Light “Famous among friends”.

AFI & CIRCA SURVIVE – July 28th @ The Great Saltair

with special guest Citizen

Tickets available at TicketFly.com

