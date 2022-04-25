X96 Wasatch Reptile Expo

X96 welcomes the Wasatch Reptile Expo back for 2022 at the Utah State Fair Park, April 30th – May 1st! Listen to X96 all week long to win your tickets!
Expect some of the top breeders in the United States to be attending, along with their AWESOME reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids from around the world! Find everything you need to care for your animal of choice at unbelievable prices! If you’re not interested in buying anything are just plain curious, or want to get over your fear, come see the amazing marvels of nature! Lots of fun for the whole family!