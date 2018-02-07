X96 Xposed | 2.7.18

3 new songs every weeknight hosted by Corey O’Brien

Every weeknight at 8pm Corey O’Brien plays 3 new songs for you to vote on to help determine what X96 will play. To vote, text “1”, “2” or “3” that correlates to your favorite song to 33986 (message and data rates may apply).

1. Wild Cub “I Fell Over”



2. The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”



3. MGMT “Me and Michael” – in Salt Lake on May 22nd. Tickets on sale here.



The Neighborhood Wins!