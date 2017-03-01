X96 Xposed Featured Track: Depeche Mode “Where’s the Revolution”

Depeche Mode released their first music since 2013!

And X96 favorite, multi-platinum selling musical pioneers Depeche Mode has released their new single “Where’s The Revolution” and announced a tour date in Salt Lake at USANA Amphitheater on August 23rd! The track, which Depeche Mode teased during their highly viewed press conference in Milan this past fall, is the first new music from the band in four years and the first offering from their impending 14th studio album, Spirit, which will be released globally on March 17th on Columbia Records.

Spirit marks the band’s first collaboration with producer James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco (Foals, Florence & The Machine, Arctic Monkeys) and serves as the follow-up to the band’s blockbuster 2013 album Delta Machine which debuted at #1 in 12 countries. The album has already garnered critical acclaim in early previews, with Q Magazine calling Spirit “the most energized Depeche Mode album in years”.

About Depeche Mode: One of the most influential, beloved and best-selling musical acts of all time, Depeche Mode have sold over 100 million records and played live to more than 30 million fans worldwide. Formed in 1981, Depeche Mode – Martin Gore, Dave Gahan and Andy Fletcher – continue to win critical and commercial acclaim around the world both in the studio and on the road, with innumerable artists citing them as inspirations and innovators. The band’s 13 studio albums have reached the Top Ten in over 20 countries, including the US and UK. Their last studio album, 2013’s Delta Machine, debuted at #1 in 12 countries around the world and launched a world tour that saw the band play to more than 2.5 million fans. In fall 2016, Depeche Mode’s Video Singles Collection, a definitive 3 DVD library anthology containing more than four hours of their groundbreaking music videos, was released by SONY Music Entertainment. Their upcoming 14th studio album Spirit and the Global Spirit Tour are poised to continue the band’s history of musical innovation and the band’s critical and commercial success.

