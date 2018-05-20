X96 Xposed | May 20, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Phantogram “Someday”
- King Princess “1950”
- AJR “Burn the House Down”
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “Ohio”
- Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
- Nine Inch Nails “God Break Down the Door”
- The Fratellis “I’ve Been Blind”
- Jungle “Happy Man”
- Wallows “Pictures of Girls”
- Alice Merton “Lash Out”
- lovelytheband “all of my friends”
- The Decemberists “We All Die Young”
- Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
