Life

X96 Xposed | May 20, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Phantogram “Someday”
  • King Princess “1950”
  • AJR “Burn the House Down”
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “Ohio”
  • Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
  • Nine Inch Nails “God Break Down the Door”
  • The Fratellis “I’ve Been Blind”
  • Jungle “Happy Man”
  • Wallows “Pictures of Girls”
  • Alice Merton “Lash Out”
  • lovelytheband “all of my friends”
  • The Decemberists “We All Die Young”
  • Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”

