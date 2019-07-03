X96’s Top 100 Songs of the 90’s

This Independence Day We’re Going Back…

…to the land of Doc Marten’s, flannel, young Ben Stiller and Winona Ryder, the death of VHS, and the birth Napster. Todd Nuke’em and Corey O’Brien are going to countdown the top 100 songs of the ’90s starting on July 4th at noon. Miss it on the 4th? No worries! We’ll replay the entire list again on Saturday, July 6th starting at 10 am.

You may think you know what the number one song is, but you don’t. You’ll just have to listen to find out…and then bitch about it on social media. Just make sure to use the hashtag #PrimusSucks.

