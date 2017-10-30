X96’s Top 6 Favorite Lounge X Peformances

The X96 Lounge X has seen some amazing artists
There have just been some really amazing performances to grace our stage. You can watch them all on our YouTube page, bet there are some we just can’t forget! Here are six X96 Lounge X performance we watch over and over again.
Cage the Elephant “Trouble” | January 2016
Coming off the release of “Tell Me I’m Pretty” the band had a show set up at Sundance but took the time to drop into our Lounge X for some lucky X96 listeners that couldn’t get tickets to the show that evening. Very unforgettable!
The 1975 “Nana” | October 2016
It was the eve of the 2016 Nightmare Before Xmas concert with The 1975 and Matt decided to poll the audience (all who had to win a contest to be there) on what he should play. He shot down a couple suggestions before running with this one, which was a very rare selection for this setting. This isn’t only our most viewed Lounge X video, but our most viewed video of all time.
Blue October “Home” | June 2016
Obviously, 2016 was a great year for Lounge X, but this was something different.Justin Furstenfeld not only took the crowd on tour of Blue October’s catalog but his life, too. Extremely open with some very passionate, acoustic versions of their songs.
Bleachers “I Wanna Get Better” | December 2014
Jack has just got underway with Bleachers and was warming up for their performance at the X96 Nightmare Before Xmas that evening. We don’t even think he was dating Lena yet. All good things came along as Bleachers released their second album, “Gone Now” this year!
Toadies “Possum Kingdom” | October 2017
You have to understand! We’ve been playing this song since 1994. It’s a keystone of the station and one of the biggest songs of all-time in the world of alternative and grunge music. When we had the chance to host Toadies for a Lounge X, we had to insist they play this. Being the gentlemen they are, they agreed.
New Politics “Kings and Queens” | July 2015
“The city that it went all wrong for me was Boise.” Moments like this is why we love Lounge X. It was the night before the 20th anniversary of the X96 Big Ass Show and we decided to invite some of the bands for a little pre-party the evening before. It was the 2nd time we’ve hosted New Politics and we can’t wait for a 3rd.
