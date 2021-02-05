X96’s Week Of Giveaways For Valentine’s Day

It’s X96’s Week Of Giveaways For Valentines Day!

Listen all week at 8,2,5 to win prizes from Harmons, Lim Jewelers, Quick Quack Car Wash, Hastur Games, and Diversion Eatery!

Powered by Harmons! At Harmons, you’ll find everything you need for Valentine’s Day. We’ll help you make a delicious dinner at home or brighten your day with fresh flowers and chocolates. Share the love. Stop by your local Harmons today.

Harmons:

Limb Jewelers:

Get that special someone the gift they will always remember this Valentine’s Day from your favorite local jeweler, Limb Jeweler’s. Custom and handcrafted pieces, you can’t go wrong with Limb Jewelers.

Quick Quack Car Wars:

Now with 27 locations along the Wasatch Front. Affordable Unlimited Memberships starting as low as $19.99 per month – go to don’t drive dirty dot com for locations and membership info.

HASTUR:

Hastur games has Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic, and more! Located at 6831 South State Street and online at HasturGames.com.

Diversion Eatery:

Diversion Eatery serves award-winning tacos, burgers, pizzas, and salads. Located at 535 North 300 West or online at Diversioneatery.com.

Contest rules: the contest runs from February 8th – 13th, 2021 KXRK-FM will select (15) Texters to 33986 at random to win (1) of (15) daily prizes. On Or After February 13th, One of the previous texters will be selected as the Grand Prize winner and win a Valentine’s Day Grand Prize pack that includes one of each of the previous Valentine’s Day Daily Prizes. Daily Prizes Include (3) LIMB Jewelers $100 Gift Card, (3) Quick Quack Car Wash 1 Month Gift Card, (3) Hastur Games $100 Gift Card, (3) HARMONS $50 Gift Card, (3) Diversion Eatery $100 Gift Card. Daily Prize Value: $50 – $100 Each provided by the accompanying sponsor. Grand Prize Includes: one LIMB Jewelers $100 Gift Card, one Quick Quack Car Wash $20.00 Gift Card, one Hastur Games $100 Gift Card, one HARMONS $50 Gift Card, one Diversion Eatery $100 Gift Card Grand Prize Provided By Harmons, Limb Jewelers, Diversion Eatery, Quick Quack Car Wash, and Hastur Games and valued at $450. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.