You Might Be A Victim of “Subscription Creep”

Do you have outstanding subscriptions that you still pay for but don’t use? You might have what experts call “Subscription Creep.” It’s those fees for streaming services, gym memberships and other companies that draw on your bank account monthly. You might not notice a few dollars missing here or there but if you have a lot of unused subscriptions, the money you waste adds up. Financial experts say you should do a regular check up on your bank account and credit cards to find out what’s being charged each month. If you aren’t using the service anymore, cancel it. You should go back at least 3 to 6 months in case you have a subscription that charges you quarterly or twice a year.

