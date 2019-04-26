You’ll Have To Pay For Selfies At This Glen Canyon Landmark

If you’re planning to do it for the ‘gram at Horseshoe Bend, you might want to have your wallet with you, or at least put your credit card into your phone’s tap pay app. Due to the overwhelming popularity of selfie seekers visiting the Glen Canyon landmark, officials are now charging a $10 entrance fee for the location. Lonely Planet notes that the spot has recently become “one of the most Instagrammed locations in the US,” with over four million visitors last year. The fee will go towards long-range improvement plans, says the travel site.

Horseshoe Bend is adding a parking fee, new restrictions to visitors https://t.co/IAhFpMka8m pic.twitter.com/ouBRtltZBi — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) April 23, 2019