You’ll Never Believe Which US State has been Named ‘the Best to Live In’

A new survey has determined which U.S. state is the best to live in — and it’s not picturesque Hawaii, sunny Florida, or even bustling New York.

The study, conducted by Wallet Hub, found that New Jersey stands out above all other states in terms of livability, education, health, and lack of crime. All totaled, researchers looked at 52 factors in making the determination, placing the Garden State ahead of top five finishers Massachusetts, New York, Idaho, and Minnesota, per Wallet Hub.

Despite the first-place finish, New Jersey fell short in one category, researchers say. The state ranked 49th in affordability, Wallet Hub reports.

What would you nominate for America’s best state? What’s the worst state in the U.S.?