Your Favorite Christmas Song to Sing in the Car is…

As you travel here and there the next few weeks, what is the most popular holiday song to sing along with while you’re in your car? A new survey says it’s Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms.
The Jackson 5’s version of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town was number two followed by Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer from the Temptations. Two-thirds of families admit they sing along together while they are traveling.
