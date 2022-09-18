YUNGBLUD Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes YUNGBLUD to The Complex this May 7th! Win tickets all week long with Marci in the early afternoons and with Corey O’Brien at night!

Transcending the role of ‘rising star’ within the pop-punk scene, YUNGBLUD continues to make chart-topping hits with his latest installment of his new title album, YUNGBLUD. If you would like to see him perform live, you can enter to win tickets before they even go on sale by listening for the keywords that both Marci and Corey O’Brien will be handing out during their shows all week long!

X96 will be giving away tickets to YUNGBLUD at The Complex this 05/07/23. Between the dates of 9/19-9/23 between 10AM-10PM Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to YUNGBLUD for 05/07/23. Prize value $100 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

Download X96's App