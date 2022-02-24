Zoe Kravitz Discusses Her Role As ‘Catwoman’ in ‘The Batman’

Shutterstock

Recently, Zoe Kravitz opened up about her connection to Catwoman and the movie, The Batman.

Zoe doesn’t see Catwoman as a ‘villain’ per se. She feels like there is a lot of ‘gray areas’ to her character definition.

Zoe also discussed feeling a connection to her character, and she felt like Catwoman was more than a ‘sidekick’. She described her character as a ‘survivor’.

EXCLUSIVE: @ZoeKravitz explains her connection to the Catwoman suit in a new featurette. 🚨🦇🐈‍⬛#TheBatman is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, March 4. Read more: https://t.co/ZAJfSTG7IZ pic.twitter.com/MlpKlJ1mtF — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 24, 2022

There is a correlation between Batman’s story and Catwoman’s story, which will be on display when The Batman comes out on March 4.

Are you excited to see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman?