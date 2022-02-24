Zoe Kravitz Discusses Her Role As ‘Catwoman’ in ‘The Batman’

Recently, Zoe Kravitz opened up about her connection to Catwoman and the movie, The Batman.
Zoe doesn’t see Catwoman as a ‘villain’ per se. She feels like there is a lot of ‘gray areas’ to her character definition.
Zoe also discussed feeling a connection to her character, and she felt like Catwoman was more than a ‘sidekick’. She described her character as a ‘survivor’.
EXCLUSIVE: @ZoeKravitz explains her connection to the Catwoman suit in a new featurette. 🚨🦇🐈⬛#TheBatman is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, March 4.
Read more: https://t.co/ZAJfSTG7IZ pic.twitter.com/MlpKlJ1mtF
— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 24, 2022
There is a correlation between Batman’s story and Catwoman’s story, which will be on display when The Batman comes out on March 4.
Are you excited to see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman?
