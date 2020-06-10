2020 Coachella Festival Officially Cancelled

After postponing the 2020 Coachella festival from April to October, organizers are now calling the whole thing off. According to Billboard, parent company AEG has officially canceled this year’s festival and laid off about 15 percent of its staff. The plan is to resume Coachella in either April or October of 2021.

Coachella 2020 reportedly canceled after massive staff cuts to parent company https://t.co/vpLqKRgQyg pic.twitter.com/w0UluJQqne — New York Post (@nypost) June 10, 2020

This year’s lineup included headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against The Machine, who were set to reunite for the first time since 2011.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert on @YouTube now. Turn the volume up 🔊 and watch it now https://t.co/ua9KbFVCKZ pic.twitter.com/76RK39Qdzu — Coachella (@coachella) April 10, 2020