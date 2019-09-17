311’s Nick Hexum Will Say Whatever You Like for $150

Have a friend who loves 311…or a friend that doesn’t? Well, if you haven’t heard of Cameo it’s a platform where celebrities, non-celebrities, and the delusional will deliver a video message at your request for money. Gary Busey, Tara Reid, Caitlyn Jenner, even Snoop Dogg will let you put words in their mouth (to an extent) to let someone know that you love them enough to have Kevin from Shark Tank tell you to get over the mumps.

Some celebrities are more than others. Ice T will cost you $300. Nick Hexum charges $150. Also, for only $50 you can film yourself burning a $50 bill and send that to a friend. It could be just as memorable or could have the police at your front door.

What a time to be alive.

Want a personalized shoutout or words of encouragement from Nick Hexum for yourself or a loved one? Check out Nick’s Cameo profile: https://t.co/HGlUPxHZHC pic.twitter.com/1Cnk0ak3uc — 311 (@311) August 6, 2019