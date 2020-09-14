Aaron Lewis, Sully Erna Announce Acoustic Drive-In Tour

The lead singers of Staind and Godsmack are teaming up for an acoustic drive-in tour this fall.

“The American Drive-In Tour” will feature Staind’s Aaron Lewis and Godsmack’s Sully Erna together on stage for “a special evening of hits, covers, and conversation”.

Some of the shows will take place at drive-in theaters for fans in their cars, while others will allow fans to watch the show from tables of four or socially-distant ‘pods.’

.@Aaronlewismusic, Sully Erna to play together onstage for 2020 socially-distanced drive-in tour:https://t.co/wdjhz8iQUv — Loudwire (@Loudwire) September 14, 2020

The tour kicks off October 1st in Wichita, KS, and will visit at least 13 cities, with more dates expected soon. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 15th.

Could this be the future of concerts for the next year or so? Have you been to a drive-in since the pandemic began?