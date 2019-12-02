Alanis Morissette Announces Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour

Alanis Morissette has announced her “Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour” that will span through June and July of 2020. Morissette will perform songs from her award-winning album Jagged Little Pill as well as new songs that will be featured on her upcoming release, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, coming on May 1st. Morissette will be joined by Garbage and Liz Phair, who will be the opening acts for the tour. Alanis Morissette will conclude 2019 with a concert at the Apollo Theater on December 2nd.

And yes! There is a Salt Lake date on June 7th at USANA Amphitheatre. Presell will be on December 10th and the general sale will be on December 13th.

