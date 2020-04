All Time Low just shared the title track from their upcoming album “Wake Up Sunshine.” Frontman Alex Gaskarth says the song has an important message for this moment – “Things can and will be okay”. It’s the fifth album track the band has shared so far, and fans won’t have to wait much longer for the whole thing – the full album drops on Friday.

