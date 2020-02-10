‘American Idiot’ Movie Is ‘Pretty Much Scrapped’

Plans to bring Green Day’s American Idiot to the big screen are “pretty much scrapped,” says Billie Joe Armstrong. Following the 2004 album’s adaptation to the musical stage, which earned a Tony award, the next phase was to turn it into a movie. Rumors in 2011 said Tom Hanks was interested in producing, with the script reportedly wrapped in 2014. Two years later, Armstrong told NME that HBO had given the “green light.” But in a new interview with the magazine, the frontman admits it’s probably not going to happen now.

