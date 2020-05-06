Amy Lee: Evanescence Wanted To “Get Back To Rocking”

Evanescence singer Amy Lee says the band wanted to “get back to rocking” with their upcoming album The Bitter Truth. Lee told Music Week the new songs are “all different”, but “going to a place that’s even more raw.” The album still doesn’t have an official release date, but the band dropped the lead single “Wasted On You” last month and plans to release new songs “incrementally” throughout 2020. Now that bands can release music digitally, is there any reason not to release songs one at a time rather than a full album at once? Do you still prefer to listen to full albums all the way through?

