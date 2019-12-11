Music

Amy Lee: New Evanescence Album ‘Dark And Heavy’

Evanescence is heading into the studio next year to work on their first studio album since 2017. Frontwoman Amy Lee says the band has been getting together to work on new music for a few days at a time – something they refer to as “band camp.” As for what to expect, Lee says the new album will be “dark and heavy”. They plan to hit the studio in early 2020.

