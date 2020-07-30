Another Album in the Works for 30 Seconds to Mars

New music will soon be on the way from 30 Seconds to Mars. Jared Leto confirmed the band is back in the studio working on their sixth album. The “Suicide Squad” actor posted a snap of himself recording vocals in a studio. He also asked fans to help come up with a name for their new album. This will be the follow-up to “America” which came out in 2018.

Guess what? 🎤 🎶 P.S. What should we call the new album? pic.twitter.com/5rCs6d6pgX — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) July 28, 2020