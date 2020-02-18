Are We One Step Closer To An Oasis Reunion?

Perhaps the forever warring Gallagher brothers will finally put aside their differences and give Oasis fans a reunion. According to The Sun, with some encouragement from their children, Noel and Liam are allegedly “burying the hatchet” in their long-standing sibling feud. A source tells the paper that the two are “back on speaking terms and have been communicating recently, mainly by text,” adding, “All the kids would love nothing more than to see their dad and uncle being friends again.” Backing up the rumor, Liam tweeted last week that he “just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022.”

