Beastie Boys Announce New Greatest Hits Album

Get ready for a new greatest hits compilation from the Beastie Boys. Beastie Boys Music will feature 20 of their biggest songs. The album is a companion to the 2018 Beastie Boys Book and 2020’s Beastie Boys Story documentary. The collection will be available on October 23rd.
What is your favorite Beastie Boys song?
