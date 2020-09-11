Beastie Boys Re-Release 1995 Punk EP

The Beastie Boys were always more than just a hip-hop outfit – in fact, 25 years ago they recorded a punk album that just got a re-release.

The band just released 1995’s Aglio E Olio to streaming services – a team-up with Suicidal Tendencies drummer Amery ‘AWOL’ Smith for eight high-speed hardcore songs that clock in at just 11 minutes.

For those interested, the Aglio E Olio EP is now on all streaming services.

Here: https://t.co/zfZcoxH4EJ

-the management pic.twitter.com/8RP7eb7E8A — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) September 10, 2020

2020 has been a big year for the Beastie Boys – they released a Spike Jonze-directed documentary in April and will put out a 20-song retrospective album titled Beastie Boys Music next month.

