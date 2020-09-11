Beastie Boys Re-Release 1995 Punk EP

The Beastie Boys were always more than just a hip-hop outfit – in fact, 25 years ago they recorded a punk album that just got a re-release.
The band just released 1995’s Aglio E Olio to streaming services – a team-up with Suicidal Tendencies drummer Amery ‘AWOL’ Smith for eight high-speed hardcore songs that clock in at just 11 minutes.
For those interested, the Aglio E Olio EP is now on all streaming services.
Here: https://t.co/zfZcoxH4EJ
-the management pic.twitter.com/8RP7eb7E8A
— Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) September 10, 2020
2020 has been a big year for the Beastie Boys – they released a Spike Jonze-directed documentary in April and will put out a 20-song retrospective album titled Beastie Boys Music next month.
What are some other bands who liked to dabble in different music styles?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.