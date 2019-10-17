Beck Announces New Album and Shares “Uneventful Days”

Photo Credit: Peter Hapak

2019 just keeps giving

Electric life will be in all our brains November 22, when Hyperspace, the brand new 14th album from seven-time GRAMMY-winning cultural chameleon BECK.

Hyperspace’s new dimensions in sound are the result of Beck’s most collaborative efforts to date. Seven of the album’s 11 tracks—including single “Uneventful Days” and “Saw Lightning” (as featured in the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro campaign and also included with pre-orders)—features co-writing and co-production from Pharrell Williams. Elsewhere in Hyperspace, “See Through” is co-written/co-produced by frequent Beck collaborator Greg Kurstin, “Star” is co-written/co-produced by Paul Epworth, “Stratosphere” features back-up from Chris Martin, the album’s title track features guest vocals from Terrell Hines, and “Die Waiting” is co-written/co-produced by Cole M.G.N. with backing vocals from Sky Ferreira. Longtime Beck bandmates Jason Falkner, Smokey Hormel, and Roger Manning Jr. feature on much of the album as well.

The complete track listing for Hyperspace is:

1. Hyperlife

2. Uneventful Days

3. Saw Lightning

4. Die Waiting

5. Chemical

6. See Through

7. Hyperspace

8. Stratosphere

9. Dark Places

10. Star

11. Everlasting Nothing

Hyperspace will be Beck’s first album since 2017’s Colors, which won Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 61st GRAMMY Awards earlier this year. Beck’s prolific post-Colors/pre-Hyperspace output has included “Tarantula” from Music Inspired by ROMA, “Super Cool” (featuring Robyn & The Lonely Island) from The LEGO Movie 2, and his feature appearance on Cage The Elephant’s “Night Running”—not to mention roadwork ranging from this summer’s co-headlining amphitheater tour with Cage The Elephant to his 2018 debut headline at Madison Square Garden to a stint as special guest on U2’s The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour.