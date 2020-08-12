Biggest Names In Rock Donate To ‘Crew Nation’ Charity Fund

The disappearance of live concerts hasn’t just affected the artists – it’s left thousands of road crew and venue workers out of a job as well. Now, some of the biggest names in rock are donating to a charity fund aimed at helping them out.

Bands like Aerosmith, U2, Guns N’Roses, and KISS have made donations to the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund, which has raised more than $15 million so far.

The Live Nation-founded charity hopes to double that total to $30 million to “continue providing support for these independent workers who are the backbone of the live music industry”.

Aerosmith, BTS, U2, Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses and more contribute to Live Nation’s ‘Crew Nation’ charity relief fund https://t.co/3TWMD0wZNC pic.twitter.com/htpGkFzNpU — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 12, 2020

