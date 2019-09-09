Billie Eilish Covers Radiohead

During a recent interview with Elle, Billie Eilish was asked to play a little game where the singer was challenged to belt out a famous tune featuring a given word. After treating those in the room to renditions of several hot hits, “creep” was thrown out and Eilish returned a beautiful acapella version of the Radiohead classic. Perhaps Thom Yorke would approve. Earlier this year, the frontman revealed he took his daughter to an Eilish concert, admitting he’s a fan because, “She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do.”

