Billie Eilish Covers The Beatles At The Oscars

Billie Eilish’s appearance Sunday at the Academy Awards had fans wondering if she would perform her theme song to the upcoming James Bond film. Instead, the multi-Grammy winning singer was there to give a rousing cover of the Beatles’ “Yesterday” to the Oscars audience during the “In Memoriam” segment. In a preview of what was to come, Eilish wrote on her Instagram that she’d sing “a song I’ve always loved.” Eilish also made some meme-worthy faces from her seat during the ceremony, looking “confused” as Total Film put it, both during Maya Rudolph’s and Kirsten Wiig’s comedy routine and when Eminem hit the stage.

