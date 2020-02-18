Billie Eilish: Daniel Craig Had to Approve My Bond Song

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell revealed during an interview with BBC Breakfast that James Bond actor, Daniel Craig had to like her Bond theme, No Time To Die, in order for it to make the movie. O’Connell said they wouldn’t have gotten the job if Craig didn’t approve of it. The brother/sister duo wrote the Bond theme in just three days while on a tour bus in Texas. Billie and Finneas only got “a hint” of what the opening scene for the No Time To Die would be about from producer Barbara Broccoli prior to working on the song.

