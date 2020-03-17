Billie Eilish Has Started Working on Her Second Album

Billie Eilish is working on the follow up to her Grammy award-winning debut album, “WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” According to Eilish’s brother, Finneas, who also co-wrote and produced her first album, the second album will find Billie evolving her sound and aiming for an “album that they liked and wanted to play live.” During the American Music Awards, Finneas told Billboard that there were a lot of stories they wanted to tell in the next album and they are ready to try new things and experiment. Billie and Finneas kicked off her world tour last week in Miami, however, the concert was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

