Billie Joe Armstrong Channels The Clash For ‘No Fun Mondays’ Series

Billie Joe Armstrong’s latest cover song channels The Clash and the current wave of police-related protests. The Green Day frontman posted a cover of “Police On My Back”, originally recorded by The Equals but made famous by The Clash on their Sandinista! album.

Armstrong has been posting solo cover songs to the band’s YouTube channel every week for his ‘No Fun Mondays’ series. Past covers have included “Kids In America”, “Manic Monday”, and John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth”.