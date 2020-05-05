Billie Joe Armstrong Gives Us A Cover Of ‘Kids In America’

Billie Joe Armstrong has a new online series called “No Fun Mondays,” where he releases a home-recorded cover song while spending his time indoors. For the latest installment, the Green Day frontman tackles “Kids in America,” which he dedicates to bassist Mike Dirnt in celebration of his birthday. While Kim Wilde put out the original single in 1981, The Muffs famously did a version for the soundtrack to Clueless. Armstrong noted The Muff’s Kim Shattuck’s passing last year, calling the frontwoman, “one of my favorite songwriters.” Last month, Armstrong gave us his renditions of “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “That Thing You Do!”

