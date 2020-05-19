Billy Corgan Goes Acoustic on Fallon

Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan delivered a stripped-down performance of “Hard Times” on The Tonight Show Monday night. The original version of the song was featured on the band’s 2019 album Cotillions but the chorus lyrics of “it’s hard, it’s hard times” feels pretty fitting given 2020’s madness. The Smashing Pumpkins were supposed to be on a North American tour right now but have postponed all of the dates until October. Can you think of a song that sums up how crazy 2020 has been?

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.