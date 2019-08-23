Blink-182 And Lil Wayne Release Mashup

To celebrate heading back out on the road together, blink-182 and Lil Wayne have released a mashup of two of their biggest hits. The track features the music and choruses from “What’s My Age Again” from 1999 with the rapper singing 2008’s “A Milli” during the verses. The co-headliners debuted the pairing live back in May when the tour kicked off. Shows resume on Tuesday. Blink is performing Enema Of The State in its entirety, while also featuring new music from their upcoming album, Nine.

